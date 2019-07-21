×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bale agent slams 'disgrace' Zidane after Madrid transfer revelation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
418   //    21 Jul 2019, 16:34 IST
Bale Zidane - cropped
Gareth Bale and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale's agent has branded Zinedine Zidane "a disgrace" and insists the Wales winger will only leave Real Madrid on his own terms.

Zidane revealed Madrid are working on selling Bale after omitting the four-time Champions League winner from the squad that lost to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone," Madrid's head coach said.

The comments have not gone down well with the Bale camp.

Bale has never shown much interest in leaving Madrid and still has three seasons left to run on his contract.

"Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real," Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told ESPN.

"If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing."

Bale has been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham during the close season.

Advertisement

Barnett this week dismissed the latter link as "rubbish" amid doubts over Spurs' ability to compete financially.

Few clubs in Europe appear capable of meeting Madrid's asking price and Bale's likely wage demands, complicating LaLiga side Madrid's hopes of negotiating his exit. 

However, Zidane said: "We are working on his transfer to a new team."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to leaving Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Bale agent brands Spurs return talk 'rubbish'
RELATED STORY
Bale close to leaving Real Madrid – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Gareth Bale's agent dismisses talks of Tottenham Hotspur return
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale's agent rules out a loan move
RELATED STORY
Bale '100 per cent' committed to Madrid, says agent
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 'We will see', Zidane fuels Bale transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale conundrum
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us