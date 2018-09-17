Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bale baffled by UEFA award snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
905   //    17 Sep 2018, 14:21 IST
garethbale-cropped
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale scores in the Champions League final

Gareth Bale expressed his surprise after UEFA's Goal of the Season panel overlooked his overhead kick in the Champions League final, joking that the governing body's decision makers "want to be sacked".

The goal put Real Madrid 2-1 up against Liverpool in Kiev and Bale scored again in the last 10 minutes of the game to help secure a third consecutive Champions League trophy for his club.

Despite the spectacular nature of his first strike, the panel adjudicating UEFA's Goal of the Season award for 2017-18 opted to shortlist Cristiano Ronaldo's acrobatic goal in the quarter-final victory over Juventus ahead of Bale's goal, with only one nominee from each of the main UEFA competitions allowed on the list.

Bale told the Daily Mail: "I don't know how it wasn't on that list!

"I want to know who is on the panel because they want to be sacked."

Ronaldo's strike won the vote, with Dimitri Payet's Europa League quarter-final goal for Marseille finishing second ahead of Eva Navarro's curling effort for Spain in the Under-17 Championship final.

Bale was coy on the question of whether or not his goal was superior to Ronaldo's, saying: "It's not for me to say!"

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Nominees for Best Goal of 2018: The Puskas Award
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo does not deserve to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Best Player Award, Champions League draws and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
FIFPro Team of the Year: Shocking inclusions and exclusions
RELATED STORY
5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Bale 'quite angry' before Champions League heroics
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
4 attacking trios who could light up Europe this season...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us