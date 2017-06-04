Bale enjoys 'dream' Madrid win in Cardiff

"To win at home is a dream come true." Gareth Bale enjoyed Real Madrid's Champions League success.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 06:53 IST

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale enjoyed his team's "incredible" Champions League triumph over Juventus in Cardiff.

In his home city, the Wales international came off the bench as Madrid claimed a 4-1 win in Saturday's final.

Bale, introduced in the 77th minute as he made his return from a calf injury, was thrilled to help the Spanish giants secure a record 12th crown.

"What an incredible scene. The stadium is incredible, the city have done an immaculate job in hosting such a great event," he told BT Sport.

"To win at home is a dream come true. It's been a hard season, I've worked hard.

"At one point it looked like I wasn't going to make it to the final, but I've worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward you get for all the hard work you've put in.

"We've made more history. We're very happy now to win the 12th and we'll enjoy this moment now."

A spectacular overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic had cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in the final.

But Madrid took control after the break, Casemiro and Marco Asensio scoring either side of Ronaldo's second as Madrid claimed back-to-back Champions League crowns.

Of the second half, Bale said: "It was just a bit more confidence.

"We knew it was going to be a tight game and it was all about taking your chances and we did that."