Bale fully fit for Champions League final

The Champions League final in his home city of Cardiff is going to be a special occasion for fully fit Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 22:33 IST

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale in training ahead of the Champions League final

Gareth Bale has declared himself fully fit for the Champions League final, but he understands if Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane opts to use him as a substitute.

The forward has not played since suffering a calf injury in the dramatic Clasico defeat to Barcelona on April 23, but has recovered in time to face Juventus on Saturday.

Wales international Bale will be returning to his homeland for the final and the 27-year-old provided an insight into how he has got himself fit for the match as Madrid seek to become the first side to successfully defend the Champions League title.

"I feel very good, I'm fully recovered and I'm ready," Bale told reporters. "I've been doing my rehab, the double sessions, all the hard work to be fit for this game and I have to keep going now.

"I would have been disappointed if I could not make it to the final and that's why have given everything to get in shape, but I wouldn't be disappointed if I am not a starter."

Bale's place in the Madrid team has been taken by Isco in recent weeks and, although Zidane has insisted Bale and Isco can play together, Madrid are likely to feature one of the pair alongside Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

"Isco is a fantastic player and in recent weeks has played very well," Bale added. "I am happy for him and how much he is helping the team in this season finale.

"Whoever is starting, we will help each other because the most important thing is the team and win the final because it's going to be an amazing occasion.

"To be in the final in my home city, where I was born, is an incredible feeling, but there's one more job to do and that's to win the Champions League again and make history."

#APorLa12@Cristiano says he feels good going into the final and is "better physically than in other seasons".https://t.co/TrkMXJfB1A — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 30, 2017

"You think about moments like this, but you cannot think too far ahead," Bale continued. "But the most important thing is that we don't think too far ahead; we have a very difficult and important game ahead of us and we have to do everything we can to win it.

"Juventus are strong at the back, but at the same time they are one of the most talented teams around. It will be difficult to beat them but we have to concentrate on ourselves."