×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bale not thinking about Premier League return - agent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    09 Apr 2019, 21:12 IST
gareth bale - cropped
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is not thinking of a return to the Premier League from Real Madrid, according to his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

Wales star Bale has been linked with a move back to England during a difficult sixth season in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, was jeered by some fans during last week's unconvincing 2-1 LaLiga win over Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane, who returned as head coach last month, has so far been guarded on Bale's long-term future and refused to offer any guarantees that he will form part of his plans next term.

However, Barnett insists Bale does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told Deportes Cuatro: "He's very happy here. He's a Real Madrid player. Right now, he's not thinking about going back to England.

"I can't predict the future. But, for now, he's very happy."

Bale joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a reported €100million fee, a world record at the time.

Advertisement

He has won 13 major trophies in his time in Spain, including four Champions Leagues.

Manchester United and Chelsea have regularly been linked with a bid for the former Southampton man.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
BBC Sport - Should Gareth Bale return to the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 'whipping boy' Bale should quit LaLiga for Premier League return – Berbatov
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Gareth Bale can be the key as Real Madrid plot a sensational raid for Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Gareth Bale will be an excellent upgrade for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale to PL club, €220 million superstar to Real Madrid and more - February 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
11 facts you didn't know about Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us