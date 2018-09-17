Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bale 'quite angry' before Champions League heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
540   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:27 IST
GarethBale - Cropped
Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick in Real Madrid's win over Liverpool.

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale revealed he was "quite angry" after missing out on a starting spot for the Champions League final, before his heroics in Kiev.

Bale was started on the bench by Zinedine Zidane for the decider against Liverpool in May, but proved to be the hero after being introduced around the hour-mark.

The Wales international needed just three minutes to have an impact, his stunning overhead kick giving Madrid the lead before he scored the sealer in a 3-1 win.

Bale admitted starting on the bench had angered him, and his feelings were unchanged when he was introduced.

"Angry. Quite angry, to be honest," he told The Daily Mail.

"Obviously, I felt I deserved to start the game. I'd been scoring goals. So yeah, I suppose it was hard to put the anger aside."

Bale had an instant impact once introduced, meeting a Marcelo cross with an incredible overhead kick that flew into the top corner.

The 29-year-old said he knew immediately his strike was a good one.

"You could opt to take the ball down and do something then. But you know you are in a situation where if you're going to get closed down you have to try something," Bale said.

"You certainly don't really think about looking stupid. If you don't try things, things never happen. If you have time to think about it, it doesn't come off. It's when you have to make those reaction decisions that you normally tend to get the best result.

"I knew exactly where the ball went and you can see in the video my head turns to look exactly where the ball is going. As soon as I hit it I knew it was good."

Bale has made a fine start to this season, scoring three goals in five games for Madrid.

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
Bale was 'frustrated' before Champions League heroics
RELATED STORY
4 attacking trios who could light up Europe this season...
RELATED STORY
Nominees for Best Goal of 2018: The Puskas Award
RELATED STORY
Messi, Ronaldo, Salah and De Bruyne up for Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions League quarterfinal upsets
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane's legacy: From the headbutt in Germany to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us