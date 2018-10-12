×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bale unlikely to face Ireland, says Giggs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    12 Oct 2018, 02:53 IST
Gareth Bale
Wales star Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is not expected to be fit to play for Wales in their Nations League clash with Republic of Ireland, according to manager Ryan Giggs.

Bale missed Thursday's 4-1 home friendly loss to Spain with muscle fatigue, while he has also been carrying a groin injury.

The forward's club Real Madrid are reportedly unhappy with Bale's decision to link up with Wales in his current condition.

And Giggs does not think Bale – Wales' record goalscorer with 30 international strikes – is going to be available for Tuesday's Nations League B Group 4 meeting with Ireland in Dublin.

"It's unlikely at this point," Giggs told Sky Sports. 

"It's nothing serious but the closer we get to the game, we will have to make a decision."

Poor defending cost Wales against Spain as Paco Alcacer profited with a first-half brace on his international recall, while defenders Sergio Ramos and Marc Bartra scored headers.

Although Burnley striker Sam Vokes scored a late consolation in his 60th appearance for the hosts, Giggs was left frustrated with the errors made by his team in Cardiff.

"The disappointment for me was in the basics. You have to do that even against the average teams," Giggs said.

"If you don't do the basics against a very good team you're in trouble. You have to do the right things or you will get punished. There were so many mistakes.

"Spain move the ball quickly and have penetration. We knew we were up against a good team.

"We showed some threat going forward in the end and that's what we wanted to do. That's about all we can take out of this game - the goal."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Bale backed for Wales captaincy by Giggs
RELATED STORY
Giggs rules Bale out of Spain friendly
RELATED STORY
Madrid boosted as Bale makes Wales squad after clear scan
RELATED STORY
Bale and Giggs rue 'soft' Denmark penalty
RELATED STORY
Bale to captain Wales for first time in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Bale returns to Real Madrid squad for Alaves trip
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale and the quest to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui confirms Bale, Benzema injuries
RELATED STORY
11 facts you didn't know about Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us