Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ballack 'can't understand' Sane's World Cup omission

Leroy Sane was surprisingly left out of Germany's World Cup squad and former midfielder Michael Ballack still does not understand why.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 12:43 IST
869
sane-cropped
Germany star Leroy Sane

Former Germany captain Michael Ballack "can't understand" Joachim Low's decision to not select Leroy Sane for the World Cup and thinks the Manchester City star needs to be careful with how he deals with the disappointment.

Sane enjoyed an exceptional season with City in the 2017-18 campaign, scoring 10 times and setting up another 15 goals in the Premier League, just one less than team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

That form saw him win the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Young Player of the Year award, while he was also nominated for the Players' Player of the Year prize.

Sane was, as expected, called up to Low's preliminary squad, but the coach caused something of a stir on Monday when he finalised his selection of 23 players and ignored the 22-year-old, baffling Ballack.

"That is the question now, how he [Sane] handles that knock," Ballack told Betfair.

"It would affect him personally more than it would the national team because the national team is settled. They are not relying just on Sane – there are a lot of good players.

"How he handles this now is the next step in his career. How he can deal with not being selected. It was a big dream to be part of that.

"It is up to [Manchester City boss] Pep Guardiola now maybe to talk to him and sort things out in his head, if there are some things. We will see. Nobody really knows. It's a disappointment for a young kid.

"Football-wise, I can't understand the decision because Leroy Sane is an exceptional young player who had a huge development in the last season.

"He's really quick and adapted well to the Premier League, and he is playing for a big club with big players and playing a very good role in that team.

"There are some rumours about some things, but this is just speculation - the attitude in training, and the Confederations Cup that he wasn't part of because of his operation.

"A coach has to decide how important that was, how angry he is. But there were no signs outside that he is doubtful or that he was a problem in the squad. That's why it was so surprising for so many people."

Manchester City
He's the best young player in the world - De Bruyne...
RELATED STORY
'Very disappointed' Sane vows to bounce back after World...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German...
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Manchester City players who could...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Yugoslavia's 23-man squad if it was still...
RELATED STORY
World Cup rejection hard to take, says Hart
RELATED STORY
Guardiola claims Glenn didn't understand meaning of...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Sane's exclusion from the...
RELATED STORY
I want to coach at a World Cup, reveals Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL HUN
1 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us