Ballkani host Lincoln Red Imps at the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Gabriels are fresh off battering Larne 7-1 in the second qualifying round. Ilir Daja's side won 3-0 at home and 4-1 on the road as Ballkani thoroughly dominated in both legs.

Having reached the group stage of the Conference League last year, the Kosovan side is looking for a second straight appearance in the competition.

Meanwhile, Lincoln of Gibraltar suffered a humbling exit from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Qarabag.

However, courtesy of winning their league last season, Javi Munoz's side were given a bye in the previous round of the Conference League qualifiers, paving a direct passage to the third qualifying round.

Ballkani vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams,

Lincoln have won one of their last 12 games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

The visitors have only won one game away from home in Europe in 18 attempts: a 2-1 win over Santa Coloma in the first round of the 2015-16 Champions League qualifiers.

Lincoln have lost their last six away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Ballkani have won their last two games in Europe without conceding: 2-0 vs Ludogorets Razgrad and 3-0 vs Larne, both this season.

Ballkani's Albion Rrahmani and Almir Kryeziu are looking to score in their third straight qualifying game, having struck in both legs in the win over Larne.

Ballkani vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

Ballkani demonstrated their frightening attacking potential in the last round, which has bolstered their confidence following their painful Champions League exit. Lincoln, meanwhile, don't have the quality in defence to keep out such a hard-hitting vanguard and could go down convincingly.

Prediction: Ballkani 3-0 Lincoln

Ballkani vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ballkani

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No