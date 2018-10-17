Ballon d'Or 2018: Best XI that did not make the 30-man shortlist

Pravir Rai

The coveted Ballon d'Or award is the most prestigious award in the world of football. Every player who plays the game aspires to win this trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won it the most number of times in the last 10 years, but Luka Modric is the favourite to win the prize this year.

The shortlist has now revealed the list of the players who have made it into the top 30. Several star players have not been included, and their fans are disappointed with their omission.

Here is an XI of players, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, that deserved to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or, but have not been included in the shortlist.

David de Gea (Goalkeeper)

De Gea has been a mainstay at Manchester United

David de Gea is the goalkeeper for Manchester United. He did not perform well at the 2018 World Cup for his national side, Spain.

For this coveted award, several other goalkeepers such as Hugo Lloris, Alisson, Jan Oblak, and Thibaut Courtois have been shortlisted this year, but De Gea was not included on the shortlist.

In the last season, he was in a fine form which made his club finish at the second spot in the Premier League. De Gea conceded only 23 league goals last season.

Joshua Kimmich (Right-back)

He is versatile in defensive and attacking roles

Joshua Kimmich plays as a right-back for Germany and Bayern Munich. He is versatile in defensive and attacking roles.

Kimmich had a disastrous 2018 World Cup with Germany, and that could be one of the reasons that his name did not appear in the list.

Many consider him to be the future of Germany and Bayern Munich. Kimmich has appeared 35 times for his national team so far. He helped his club lift three Bundesliga titles. In the 2017/18 season, Kimmich played 36 matches for Bayern Munich. He tackled 2.2 times per game and intercepted 1.7 times per game.

Samuel Umtiti (Center-Back)

He is known for his extraordinary ability to analyze the game and taking known risks

Samuel Umtiti is from France who plays as a center-back for the Spanish giants, Barcelona. He is known for his extraordinary ability to analyze the game and taking known risks.

Though he scored a winner in the World cup when France defeated Belgium by 1-0, he still did not get shortlisted for this award. Raphael Varane, his central defensive partner, is in the list though.

In the 2017/18 season, he played 33 matches. Umtiti tackled 3.3 times per game and intercepted 3.7 times per game.

Gerard Pique (Center-Back)

Pique played an important role in winning the UEFA Euro 2012 and 2010 FIFA World Cup for Spain

Gerard Pique plays as a center-back for Barcelona. At 31, he is playing like a champion. He is known for his passing skills and good technique.

Pique played an important role in winning the UEFA Euro 2012 and 2010 FIFA World Cup for Spain. He retired from the national duty in the summer following few controversies.

Pique is regarded as one of the top defenders in the world. In the 2017/18 season, he played 38 matches which involved 2.3 tackles per game and 1.7 interceptions per game.

David Alaba (Left-Back)

Alaba has played over 300 matches for Bayern with 29 goals so far

David Alaba plays for Austria and Bayern Munich as a left-back. At 18, he was the youngest player to play for his national side.

Austria did not qualify in the 2018 World Cup, and that could be one of the reasons for his exclusion.

Alaba has played over 300 matches for Bayern with 29 goals so far. In the 2017/18 season, he had 2 tackles per game and 1.4 interceptions per game.

