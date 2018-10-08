×
Ballon d'Or 2018: Kane joins Hazard and Griezmann on shortlist

Omnisport
NEWS
News
221   //    08 Oct 2018, 17:52 IST
harry kane - cropped
Harry Kane collects the World Cup Golden Boot from Gareth Southgate

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is among the five latest players to be named on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, along with Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid playmaker Isco and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante have also been revealed as nominees for France Football's prize.

Kane scored 41 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season before winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup with six strikes in England's run to the semi-finals.

Chelsea and Belgium star Hazard is included after impressing for club and country throughout the last year, while Griezmann, a Europa League and World Cup winner with Atletico Madrid and France respectively, is one of the favourites for the award.

Kante was also part of France's victorious side in Russia, while Isco helped Real Madrid to win a third consecutive Champions League.

A total of 30 players will make up the shortlist for the award, which was won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

The names to have already been revealed are Sergio Aguero, Alisson, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino and Diego Godin.

Omnisport
NEWS
