Ballon d'Or not a focus for Asensio

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is unfazed by whether he will win the Ballon d'Or in the future, insisting his focus is on his performances.

Asensio was Madrid's hero in LaLiga on Saturday, scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory over his former club Espanyol.

The Spain international has been touted as a future winner of the Ballon d'Or, but the 22-year-old said it was not a focus.

"The Ballon d'Or? In the end, I dedicate myself and if it arrives, it will arrive," Asensio said.

"We will see in the future."

Asensio has started all five of Madrid's LaLiga games this season, and they moved top of the table with their win over Espanyol.

While the Ballon d'Or may not be a focus for Asensio, the midfielder would one day like to wear number 10 at Madrid, a shirt held by Croatia international Luka Modric.

"They haven't told me anything to change the number and that's why I haven't been able to decide either," he said.

"Ten is a number that I like, but it's in the hands of Modric. In the future, I would like it."