Ballon d'Or winner Modric wants to retire at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    04 Dec 2018, 08:18 IST
LukaModric - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Luka Modric said he wants to retire at Real Madrid after beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or.

Modric claimed the coveted individual honour at a ceremony in Paris on Monday – ending the domination of Juventus superstar Ronaldo and Barcelona sensation Messi, who had split the past 10 awards.

After becoming the first Croatian to win the Ballon d'Or, Modric quickly pledged his future to three-time reigning Champions League holders Madrid amid links with Serie A side Inter.

Modric, who attracted interest from Inter at the start of the season, said: "I have two years left and hopefully one more.

"The club show me a lot of affection and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid.

"My family enjoy it and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

Modric capped a brilliant 2018 by edging five-time winner and former team-mate Ronaldo, who finished second, while Messi was fifth in the voting.

The 33-year-old Modric – who was also named FIFA's Best Men's Player this year – helped Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia having guided Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown.

Modric, however, admitted he would give up all his individual accolades – including the Ballon d'Or – to win the World Cup.

"I said, I think last time when I won The Best, I would change all my individual awards for the World Cup, unfortunately it didn't happen," Modric told reporters. "This success we achieved at the World Cup for such a small country like Croatia is something amazing.

"But, like I told you, I would change all of this for a World Cup. It didn't happen, this is a great feeling to win at least this, and very happy for it."

