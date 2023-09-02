Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Bangladesh host Afghanistan at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Sunday (September 3) in a friendly, in their first of two clashes this month.

Four days after their first meet, the two sides meet at the same venue for a second time. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in October, this is a chance for both teams to prepare for a lengthy and grueling campaign ahead.

Ranked 189th in the world, the Bengal Tigers are coming off a mixed SAFF Championship in India. An opening-day loss to Lebanon was followed by consecutive group wins over the Maldives and Bhutan, which hlped them reach the semifinals. There, they lost 1-0 to Kuwait in extra time.

The Afghanistan double-header is their first friendly since June, when the South Asian side beat Cambodia 1-0 in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan take to the field for just the third time this year. The Lions of Khorasan were last seen in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, losing both their games.

Kyrgyzstan, their first group opponents, were awarded a 3-0 win after Afghan players walked off the pitch in the 97th minute with the scoreline 1-0 in the former's favour.

In their next game, Abdullah Al Mutairi's side were thrashed 6-1 by neighbours Iran, as Afghanistan were sent packing from the competition.

After the two friendlies against Bangladesh, the Afghans plays the Philippines in Manila.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bangladesh have never lost to Afghanistan in six previous meetings, drawing four times and losing twice.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan meet for the first time since June 2021, when they drew 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Afghanistan haven't won a game since November 2021, a run that spans six games.

Bangladesh have won three of their last five games.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction

Bangladesh have never beaten Afghanistan before, but this seems like a great opportunity to end the jinx, with the Lions of Khorason not at their best right now.

Prediction: Bangladesh 1-0 Afghanistan

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bangladesh

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No