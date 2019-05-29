×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barack Obama discusses Argentina & Messi's World Cup struggles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
303   //    29 May 2019, 10:48 IST
Lionel Messi
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Argentina struggle to win the World Cup even with Lionel Messi because they do not play as a team, according to former United States president Barack Obama.

South American giants Argentina are two-time world champions but have not added to their 1986 triumph, despite boasting all-time leading goalscorer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Argentina – back-to-back Copa America runners-up – crashed out in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup following their run to the final four years earlier in Brazil.

Obama, who served as US president from 2009 to 2017 before being replaced by Donald Trump, discussed Argentina's struggles on Tuesday.

"Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style," Obama said at the EXMA Conference in Bogota.

"In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup."

"My advice to young people is that we have to recognise very few people achieve great things on their own," Obama added.

Obama's comments come as Messi and Argentina prepare for next month's Copa America in Brazil.

Advertisement

Argentina have been drawn in Group B, alongside Colombia, Paraguay and guests Qatar for the showpiece tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will face Nicaragua in an international friendly in San Juan on June 7 before flying out to Brazil.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: Former Argentina boss explains Messi's Argentina struggles
RELATED STORY
Five famous football managers and relatable world leaders
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Messi should play the FIFA World Cup 2022
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: How can Argentina line-up?
RELATED STORY
Time for the Young South Americans to take on the world! - FIFA Under 20 World Cup South American Squads and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Most Exhilarating goals in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 greatest footballers to have never won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1-3 Venezuela: 3 reasons why Argentina lost the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us