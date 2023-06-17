Barbados vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18, 2023 

Barbados and Honduras square off in a friendly on Sunday (June 18). Honduras are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Venezuela in a friendly on Thursday. Yeferson Soteldo's 37th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

Barbados, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 comeback away win over Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League League B. Myles Weston put Antigua ahead in the 31st minute, while second-half goals from Thierry Gale and Tajio James helped their nation complete a turnaround.

Despite the win, the Bajan Tridents were relegated from League B, having garnered just three points from six games.

Honduras will use this friendly to finalise their preparations for the Gold Cup scheduled to start next week. Los Catrachos have been grouped in Group B alongside Mexico, Haiti and invitees Qatar.

Barbados vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Barbados' last six games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Honduras' last five games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Barbados' win over Antigua in March ended a run of 17 games without a win.

Five of Barbados' last six friendly games have produced at least three goals.

Honduras have kept a clean sheet in just two of their last seven friendly games.

Barbados vs Honduras Prediction

Honduras have fallen a long way off the standards that saw them qualify for consecutive World Cups in 2010 and 2014. The last decade has seen them struggle to reach those heights.

They have little expectations heading into the Gold Cup, and their record of just one win in five games does little to inspire confidence. However, they will be expected to bounce back against minnows Barbados, as anything other than a comfortable win would deflate their morale heading into the tournament.

Despite their struggles, Honduras have vastly superior players and pedigree over Barbados. Diego Vasquez' side should claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barbados 0-2 Honduras

Barbados vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Honduras to score over 1.5 goals

