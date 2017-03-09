Barca punished PSG's fear – Football world reacts Barcelona's comeback

Ronald Koeman, Franck Ribery, Thierry Henry and Claudio Marchisio were among the football figures astonished as Barcelona stunned PSG.

by Opta News 09 Mar 2017, 05:29 IST

Barcelona celebrate against PSG

In an unforgettable match on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, Barca completed an enthralling turnaround to win 6-1 at Camp Nou – three of their goals coming from the 88th minute onwards.

The football world was stunned, shocked and enthralled by what they watched.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the drama, including from some of the participants:

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 8, 2017

Congratulations to @FCBarcelona! They punished the fear of #Paris. — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 8, 2017

You call it "football team", we call it "Barça". You call it "miracle", we call it "normal" #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/vaa30IgnMd — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) March 8, 2017

A night to remember forever. Fans and the team, an unstoppable combination. Visca Barça! pic.twitter.com/TRboUIaz5f — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) March 8, 2017

The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2017

Euphoria and Agony ! What a game that was ! #barcapsg #UCL — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) March 8, 2017

Wow unbelievable!!!!!!! Barca — Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) March 8, 2017

Que equipo !!! vamos pic.twitter.com/b32Ll3KogQ — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) March 8, 2017

COME OOOOONNN thank you all all all of you VISCA BARÇA and all our supporters pic.twitter.com/yCRWhVTuXl — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 8, 2017