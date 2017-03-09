Write an Article

Barca punished PSG's fear – Football world reacts Barcelona's comeback

Ronald Koeman, Franck Ribery, Thierry Henry and Claudio Marchisio were among the football figures astonished as Barcelona stunned PSG.

by Opta
News 09 Mar 2017, 05:29 IST
Neymar - Cropped
Barcelona celebrate against PSG

In an unforgettable match on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, Barca completed an enthralling turnaround to win 6-1 at Camp Nou – three of their goals coming from the 88th minute onwards.

The football world was stunned, shocked and enthralled by what they watched.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the drama, including from some of the participants:

Recommended
Fetching more content...