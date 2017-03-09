Barca punished PSG's fear – Football world reacts Barcelona's comeback
Ronald Koeman, Franck Ribery, Thierry Henry and Claudio Marchisio were among the football figures astonished as Barcelona stunned PSG.
In an unforgettable match on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.
Having lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, Barca completed an enthralling turnaround to win 6-1 at Camp Nou – three of their goals coming from the 88th minute onwards.
The football world was stunned, shocked and enthralled by what they watched.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the drama, including from some of the participants:
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 8, 2017
Congratulations to @FCBarcelona! They punished the fear of #Paris.— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 8, 2017
WE DID IT— Samuel Umtiti (@UmtitiSam) March 8, 2017
¡Gracias por su apoyo! #MesQueUnClub #Cercle23 #LDC
You call it "football team", we call it "Barça". You call it "miracle", we call it "normal" #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/vaa30IgnMd— Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) March 8, 2017
A night to remember forever. Fans and the team, an unstoppable combination. Visca Barça! pic.twitter.com/TRboUIaz5f— Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) March 8, 2017
The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2017
Euphoria and Agony ! What a game that was ! #barcapsg #UCL— Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) March 8, 2017
Wow what an unbelievable game! Chapeau Barca, not bad! Chin up PSG! #UCL #FCBPSG @ChampionsLeague— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) March 8, 2017
Mamma mia #BarcaPSG #uefachampionsleague— Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) March 8, 2017
Unbelievable game & what a come back! Well done @FCBarcelona #FCBPSG #UCL @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/wgANR9mPsz— Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) March 8, 2017
Wow unbelievable!!!!!!! Barca— Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) March 8, 2017
Que equipo !!! vamos pic.twitter.com/b32Ll3KogQ— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) March 8, 2017
COME OOOOONNN thank you all all all of you VISCA BARÇA and all our supporters pic.twitter.com/yCRWhVTuXl— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 8, 2017
Vamosssss! Nunca podré olvidar esta noche! Orgulloso de este equipo y de nuestra afición!— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) March 8, 2017
I can never forget tonight! Proud of this team! pic.twitter.com/ybtVLnYZa5
Our hero @SergiRoberto10 pic.twitter.com/qzJWXKUXG8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017
FULL TIME: Gutted #FCBPSG— PSG English (@PSG_English) March 8, 2017