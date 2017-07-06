Barca's Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro

When Sergio Busquets was asked to name the best players in the world in his position, the Barca player's thoughts turned to a Madrid rival.

Traditionally there is no love lost between Barcelona's midfield master Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid, but he has conceded that Bernabeu opposite number Casemiro ranks among the world's best players in his position.

The Brazil international played a pivotal role in Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League double last season, working tirelessly and laying a platform for Zinedine Zidane's creative stars to shine.

They are duties Busquets knows well and Casemiro came instantly to mind when he was asked to name the five best players in the world in his area of the field.

"There are great midfielders in world football, and each one with their own style. No two players are the same," he told sc.qa during a visit to Qatar's Aspire Academy.

"In my position I would mention Casemiro, who is doing very well, Bruno plays very well in Villarreal, Chelsea have played a great season with [N'Golo] Kante and [Nemanja] Matic.

"A lot of players, Ander Herrera at Manchester United as well, but it would be difficult to choose only five because every player is different."

Busquets and Casemiro will not have to wait long for their first competitive meeting of the new season, with Madrid taking on Barca in the two-legged Supercopa Espana on August 12 and 15.