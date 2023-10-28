Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Jude Bellingham shines in Los Blancos victory | La Liga 2023-24

Jude Bellingham delivered a signature performance as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday, October 28.

Barcelona went into the season's first El Clasico with an injury crisis as the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Jules Kounde were unable to feature. Xavi handed starts to Ronald Araujo at right-back while Inigo Martinez played in central defense.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, made four changes from the side that beat Braga in the UEFA Champions League midweek. David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, and Aurelien Tchouameni stepped in for Nacho Fernandez, Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, and Luka Modric.

The hosts began the game on the front foot and took an early lead. Tchouameni's deflection fell kindly to Ilkay Gundogan and the German finished from close range to make it 1-0 in the sixth minute.

Fermin Lopez then almost made it 2-0 after Gavi won the ball in a dangerous area but he could only strike the post with his effort. Barcelona continued to dominate the first half, with the visitors unable to get a foot in.

In the second half, the Blaugrana started well again and hit the woodwork once more, with Inigo Martinez's header hitting the post.

Real Madrid slowly began to get in the game and eventually equalised in the 68th minute. Bellingham was offered some space outside the area and the midfielder unleashed a powerful shot, giving Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance.

The goal buoyed the visitors as they attacked in search of a winner. The turning point came late in the game, with Bellingham once again the difference-maker. Carvajal's cross was nicked by Modric and the 20-year-old was there to tap it home to complete a fantastic comeback.

Bellingham continued his sensational run as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Gavi gave it his all in the loss

Injuries to Barcelona's midfielders meant Gavi was handed a start in El Clasico. The 19-year-old covered every blade of grass and left it all out on the pitch. He finished the game with two shots, one key pass, six tackles, and won 10 duels, the most of any player.

#4. Xavi's interesting tactical setup

The Blaugrana entered the game with a depleted lineup, forcing manager Xavi to come up with a very different lineup. Ronald Araujo was deployed at right-back to counter the threat of Vinicius Jr., while Joao Cancelo was given a much more advanced role.

They started with five defensive-minded players and alternated between three and four at the back with and without the ball, looking to break Real Madrid's press.

#3. Jude Bellingham is a superstar in the making

Bellingham came up clutch once again for Real Madrid. In a game where the visitors looked like they were thoroughly dominated, he produced a moment of magic with a sensational long-range effort. He then finished the game off with a late goal.

With his brace, he now has 13 goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions this season, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

#2. Barcelona will feel unlucky to go home without points

The hosts were the better side for the majority of the game and will feel hard done by. Xavi's tactical setup worked wonders in shutting down Los Blancos' potent attack in the first half.

However, some careless defending late in the game cost them three points, keeping them third in the table and four points behind their rivals.

#1. Yet another late win for Real Madrid

The visitors have made it a habit this season to win games late. With the 92nd-minute winner, Real Madrid have now moved to the top of the table, level with Girona on points but higher on goal difference.

Despite being second-best for most of the game, they showed their quality when it mattered and took home all three points. They have scored a few late goals like Bellingham's 94th-minute goal in their 1-0 win over Union Berlin last month.