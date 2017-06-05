Barcelona always bounce back, warns Guardiola

Barcelona will bounce back to challenge Real Madrid despite their rivals winning LaLiga and the Champions League, believes Pep Guardiola.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 18:08 IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona will bounce back under new coach Ernesto Valverde, despite the club's fierce rivals Real Madrid becoming the first team to retain the Champions League title.

Madrid brushed Juventus aside 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday, claiming the Champions League for the third time in four seasons, while pipping Barca to LaLiga's crown secured Madrid's first Liga-European Cup double since 1958.

Manchester City boss Guardiola won the Champions League twice at Barcelona, an achievement that has been matched by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, but the Catalan backed his former club to recover under Luis Enrique's successor Valverde.

"I congratulate Real Madrid because they were the worthy winners of the Champions League," Guardiola said at a Johan Cruyff Foundation golf day on Monday.

"But I would also tell them not to become overconfident, because Barcelona always bounce back.

"Barca are the most competitive team of the last 15 or 20 years. Competitiveness means winning every week and every week in LaLiga. Nobody has done that.

"In Europe, one bad evening knocked them out, but there is no team more competitive in the world than Barca.

"The Champions League is a short competition: six or eight matches in which you can advance if everything goes well, but in LaLiga you have to roll up your sleeves every day.

"There is no better team than Barca and they'll do it again."

Guardiola believes Valverde is a strong candidate to take Barca forward and says he does not need to offer him any advice on his new role.

"He is a very good coach and a good friend. Barcelona have made a good choice," he said.

"I won't give him advice. He is who he is, I think he showed that in Greece [with Olympiacos] and at places as difficult as Valencia. He did it with Athletic, too. He knows a lot and he's an amazing person."

Real Madrid celebrate their record 12th #UCL title inside the Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/QCAXCsi6YF — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 5, 2017

Zidane has claimed five titles in his 17 months in charge at Real Madrid and Guardiola lavished praise on the Frenchman for the work he has done at the Santiago Bernabeu in turning around the club after a disastrous spell under Rafael Benitez.

"He is a great coach and, as a player, he was on another level," Guardiola said. "I am happy for him because he has done an excellent job."