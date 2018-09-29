Barcelona can't rely on Messi to solve everything – Suarez

Luis Suarez warned his Barcelona team-mates they cannot afford to keep relying on Lionel Messi to solve everything after a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Messi was given a rest by coach Ernesto Valverde, seemingly with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham, but it backfired.

Barca were 1-0 down at half-time thanks to Oscar De Marcos' goal, with Athletic looking the greater threat in attack.

Messi was introduced early in the second period and the hosts improved as a result, with the Argentinian star inspiring an eventual equaliser, picking out Munir El Haddadi late on.

But Suarez insists they should not have to be bailed by Messi all the time, as Barca avoided suffering a second successive LaLiga defeat following a midweek loss at Leganes.

"We cannot depend on Messi solving everything," Suarez said.

"Many of us are here because of what we did in other teams.

"Both Lionel and [Sergio] Busquets gave us a lot, but we do not only depend on them."

Barca have dropped points in three successive LaLiga matches following a 2-2 draw at home to Girona and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat away to Leganes.