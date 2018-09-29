Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona can't rely on Messi to solve everything – Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
233   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST
messi-cropped
Lionel Messi of Barcelona

Luis Suarez warned his Barcelona team-mates they cannot afford to keep relying on Lionel Messi to solve everything after a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Messi was given a rest by coach Ernesto Valverde, seemingly with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham, but it backfired.

Barca were 1-0 down at half-time thanks to Oscar De Marcos' goal, with Athletic looking the greater threat in attack.

Messi was introduced early in the second period and the hosts improved as a result, with the Argentinian star inspiring an eventual equaliser, picking out Munir El Haddadi late on.

But Suarez insists they should not have to be bailed by Messi all the time, as Barca avoided suffering a second successive LaLiga defeat following a midweek loss at Leganes.

"We cannot depend on Messi solving everything," Suarez said.

"Many of us are here because of what we did in other teams.

"Both Lionel and [Sergio] Busquets gave us a lot, but we do not only depend on them."

Barca have dropped points in three successive LaLiga matches following a 2-2 draw at home to Girona and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat away to Leganes.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Suarez sits out Leganes match as Messi makes 700th...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
What is the best Barcelona XI to take on PSV Eindhoven?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV: Is Lionel Messi finally back?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Suarez: Messi deserves more Champions League titles
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Athletic Bilbao draw 1-1 against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Barcelona the favourites to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us