Barcelona concede four at home for first time since 2003

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    11 Nov 2018, 23:27 IST
Lionel Messi - cropped
Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the 4-3 defeat to Real Betis

Barcelona's shock 4-3 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday marked the first time the Catalan giants have conceded four goals at Camp Nou in 15 years.

Lionel Messi – making his first appearance since fracturing his arm against Sevilla on October 20 – scored twice, but it was not enough to prevent a stunning reverse against Quique Setien's side.

A chaotic display at the back from Barca allowed Junior, Joaquin, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Canales to all get on the scoresheet – the first time they have conceded four at home since a 4-2 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna in April 2003.

The loss also marks the first time Barca have conceded in 10 consecutive LaLiga fixtures since a run of 12 under Louis van Gaal between September and December in 1998.

Barca remain top of LaLiga, but neighbours Espanyol will pull level with them on 24 points if they overcome Sevilla on Sunday.

