Barcelona considering €50m-valued PL midfielder as potential Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Joao Palhinha as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Fulham star is valued at €50 million.

Busquets' time at the Catalan club has come to an end with the legendary midfielder leaving the Blaugrana as a free agent. With one of the best players in the club's recent history leaving, the Blaugrana need to find an adequate replacement.

Fulham's Portugal international Palhinha has emerged as a top target for Barca. He made 40 appearances for the Cottagers last season, scoring four goals across competitions. The 37-year-old has also made 20 appearances for the Portugal national team so far in his career.

A move to Barcelona could be on the cards for Palhinha, who has impressed during his time at Fulham.

West Ham eyeing move for Barcelona target Joao Palhinha

Barcelona are not the only club that are interested in Palhinha. West Ham United are among other clubs interested in Palhinha.

Declan Rice is set to leave the Hammers in the summer. Hence, David Moyes' side are keen to sign a replacement and Palhinha has emerged as a top target. Tony Cascarino recently evaluated Palhinha's potential move to West Ham, saying, (via HITC):

“It would be an amazing coup for West Ham. When he came, and I had seen a bit of him before in European football. He is a great ball winner. His game is really simple. He would just get it, move it and then move on. In some ways, a bit like Declan Rice."

Cascarino added:

“He has got a lot of stature about him and he is also capable of nipping in with a goal now and again. He has been outstanding for Fulham this season. I have seen him three times live and I have come away thinking ‘oh, what a bargain Fulham have got there’. Can Fulham fight that transfer off? I am sure there will be trying everything they can to keep him at that football club.”

Barca are certainly a more attractive prospect for Palhinha than West Ham. However, as the player is keen to establish himself as a starter for Portugal, the fact that West Ham can provide the 27-year-old with more minutes will be an incentive.

