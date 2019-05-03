×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona defeat won't affect Liverpool in title race - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    03 May 2019, 19:30 IST
SuarezHenderson - Cropped
Luis Suarez consoles Jordan Henderson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool's crushing defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League will have no bearing on the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's men were beaten 3-0 at Camp Nou on Wednesday as Lionel Messi's late brace put Barca in complete control of the semi-final tie.

The Reds must quickly bounce back, however, as a loss at Newcastle United on Saturday would open the door for City to retain their crown with a win over Leicester City two days later.

Liverpool face the daunting task of trying to overhaul their European first-leg deficit at Anfield next week, but Guardiola does not expect their continental commitments to affect their final two domestic fixtures at St James' Park and at home to Wolves.

"I don't think so, the game was incredibly good, both sides. Liverpool were outstanding and a good performance from both. I enjoyed watching it," Guardiola said.

"I don't think it will affect them, I think it will be not easy at Newcastle but they'll be well prepared to win there.

"I think Barca defended really well, they beat an incredible team.

"Liverpool must be proud of what they did in the most difficult stadium, they played with personality and courage. Both teams played the way they did and they deserve it."

Guardiola confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will remain on the sidelines for the visit of Leicester because of a hamstring issue but is unsure over the availability of Fernandinho (knee).

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Barcelona
Advertisement
Champions League challenge no disadvantage for title rivals Liverpool, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola says title race is in City's hands
RELATED STORY
Henderson urges Liverpool to 'keep believing' in title race
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham: Bottlers? Chokers? Not in this titanic title race
RELATED STORY
If Liverpool miss one shot, take it - Guardiola fires title chase challenge
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Liverpool will choke in this EPL title race
RELATED STORY
Guardiola expecting twists and turns in title race
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City have an edge over Liverpool in the title race
RELATED STORY
There can only be one! - Klopp says City and Liverpool both deserve title
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's mental strength overwhelms Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us