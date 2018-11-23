×
Barcelona dressing room supporting Dembele, says Malcom

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    23 Nov 2018, 16:37 IST
ousmanedemble - Cropped
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

Malcom and his Barcelona team-mates are standing by Ousmane Dembele as he comes through a difficult spell at Camp Nou.

Dembele has not started a match in LaLiga since September and was left out of Barca's matchday squad against Real Betis recently, with subsequent reports claiming the club are unhappy with the player's attitude.

But fellow winger Malcom, who is also 21, says the France international still has the support of his peers in the dressing room.

"[Dembele] is young, but we will support him in all situations to learn," he told beIN SPORTS. "I am too. We are supporting him from the dressing room."

Malcom similarly struggled to make an impact initially after joining the Blaugrana from Bordeaux in July, yet he has no issue with waiting his turn at Camp Nou.

"Nothing is ever easy. Barcelona are the best team in the world," he said. "It is difficult.

"There are many players with quality, many who were at the World Cup, and you have to be patient, keep calm. And when there are opportunities, you have to take advantage of them."

A breakthrough moment came when he netted from the bench against Inter and he added: "Scoring in the Champions League gave me more confidence, strength and desire to continue.

"You have to work and fight until the end. I will not give up."

