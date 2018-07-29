Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona duo Gomes & Suarez return from United States tour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.08K   //    29 Jul 2018, 23:15 IST
Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez
Barcelona midfielders Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez

Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez have left Barcelona's tour of the United States to have their injuries assessed, the LaLiga champions have announced.

Both midfielders damaged their hamstrings and had to be replaced in an International Champions Cup game against Tottenham on Saturday. 

Gomes is reportedly at risk of being ruled out for up to three months, while Suarez's injury is believed to be less serious.

Barcelona are reportedly open to offers for Gomes, who has struggled to settle at Camp Nou and has spoken about his mental health struggles.

But injury could scupper a move away for the Portugal international, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 and has been linked to Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham.

"Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes return to Barcelona from Los Angeles and will have tests at the Ciutat Esportiva to find out the extent of their injuries," Barcelona said in a short statement.

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde previously confirmed he was seeking midfield reinforcements, with Paulinho having returned to Guangzhou Evergrande after a single season with the Catalan giants and Andres Iniesta joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and Frenkie de Jong of Ajax are among the players to have been linked with Barca, who have signed Clement Lenglet as well as Brazilian duo Arthur and Malcom in preparation for the 2018-19 season.

Barca play Roma and AC Milan in the ICC before Valverde's men take on Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana on August 12.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Barcelona players who have a point to prove this...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Andre Gomes at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players who should leave Barcelona to progress their...
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Valverde happy with Arthur's goalscoring debut
RELATED STORY
5 players who should be axed from Barcelona squad next...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for no.1...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 big money flops signed by Barcelona under Bartomeu’s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us