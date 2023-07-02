Barcelona expect to complete signing of 18-year-old star despite interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona reportedly expect to seal Real Madrid target and Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler's services in the first week of July itself.

Guler, 18, has emerged as one of the top prospects in the world since his debut for Fenerbahce in 2021. He has broken through into his club's first-team plans since then, lifting the Turkish Cup last campaign.

A left-footed technical operator, the four-cap Turkey international has popped up as a transfer target for a host of European clubs this summer. He has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the last few weeks.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona expect to complete Guler's signing next week following newly appointed sporting director Deco's trip to Turkey earlier last month. They are aiming to pay half of his €17.5 million release clause this summer and the rest of it next summer.

The Blaugrana have planned to send the wonderkid back on a season-long loan to Fenerbahce in order to avoid any squad registration issues. However, the player is not eager to continue at his boyhood club.

Guler, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, is keen to feature for Barcelona as soon as possible. Hence, Xavi Hernandez's outfit have asked the Real Madrid target for a few more days to check their financial condition, as per local media Hurriyet.

Should the promising teenager join the Catalans this summer, he would emerge as a great squad option. He would provide competition to Raphinha on the right flank and Pedri in an advanced playmaker role.

Guler, who is renowned for his dribbling and vision, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Fenerbahce. He is averaging a goal contribution at an impressive interval of every 91 minutes.

Barcelona table surprise offer to sign former Real Madrid star from La Liga side: Reports

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have tabled a shock bid to snap up Villarreal star Dani Parejo. They have identified the former Real Madrid man as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Parejo, 34, has been a regular starter for the Yellow Submarine since arriving from Valencia for €2.2 million in 2020. He has helped his side finish in fifth, seventh and seventh spots in the La Liga table so far.

Earlier in his career, Parejo featured in just five matches for Real Madrid during the 2008-09 season. He was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers before being sold to Getafe for around €3 million in 2009.

