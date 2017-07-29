Reports: Barcelona keen on signing £60 million rated Manchester United star

Jose Mourinho is not interested in selling him.

29 Jul 2017

FC Barcelona's New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

What’s the story?

Barcelona have rejuvenated their interest in signing Andre Herrera from Manchester United according to Express. The midfielder is now their #1 target after moves for Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho failed.

Herrara spoke about the Catalan side's interest in him last week and assured the Red Devils faithful that he was not interested in moving. "There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here," he said Manchester United's 5-2 win over LA Galaxy.

Manchester United are also not interested in selling Ander Herrera this summer and have told Barcelona it would cost at least £60million for them to consider letting him go.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have had their moves for Verratti and Coutinho rejected after both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool refused to listen to their offers. The Catalan side are finding it difficult to sign a long-term replacement for Iniesta.

For Verratti, Barcelona were ready to pay up to £90 million. However, Paris Saint-Germain refused to even listen to their offer. As the Spanish side kept coming back with fresh offers, the Ligue 1 side made a counter move and have now activated Neymar's €222 million worth release clause.

This made Barcelona move for Coutinho and their offers again fell on deaf ears. Liverpool have rejected two bids worth £72 million and £80 million for the Brazilan star and are determined to keep hold of him. Coutinho too isn't too keen on moving to Camp Nou this summer as his best friend, Neymar, might be leaving the club.

The heart of the matter

Ander Herrera has just 12 months left on his current contract at Manchester United and is yet to agree a new deal. The Spaniard and his agent are in constant talks with the club and are expected to finalize the deal soon.

Barcelona are trying to take advantage of this situation and sign him up. United have now slapped a price tag of £60 million on him to scare off the interest.

What’s next?

Barcelona will try thier best to convince Herrera to join them so that he can work with his former boss, Ernesto Valverde. The duo worked together for a short time at Athletic Bilbao and the manager wants to use that connection to lure him to Camp Nou.

Author’s Take

Herrera wants to be a club legend at Old Trafford and it is hard to see him leave. He will sign the new contract in the coming days and end up snubbing a move to Barcelona.