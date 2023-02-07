Barcelona to meet with teenage star's entourage to discuss contract extension: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to meet with Alejandro Balde's entourage to discuss a contract extension as a result of the player's fine outings.

Balde, 19, has emerged as a breakthrough prospect for the Blaugrana during the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has dethroned veteran Jordi Alba as the club's first-choice left-back, starting 18 matches so far.

An offensive-minded wing-back blessed with pace and flair, the four-cap Spain ace has been a crucial part of the Catalan giants' La Liga title push this campaign. He has laid out four assists in 15 league starts so far.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are ready to meet with agent Jorge Mendes in the coming weeks to discuss the terms of Balde's new deal. While both parties are in favor of an extension until June 2027 for the La Masia graduate, a final agreement is still likely to take some time.

Balde, who is in the final 16 months of his current deal at Camp Nou, is said to be seeking a salary on a similar scale to that of Gavi and Ronald Araujo. However, with both the player and his agent keen to continue at the La Liga leaders, there are no alarms over his immediate future.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also interested in offering improved deals to Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Inaki Pena. Blaugrana captain Sergio Busquets could also be handed a renewal amid rising interest from a number of Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Barcelona, who are atop the 2022-23 La Liga table with 53 points from 20 games, are said to be hoping to retain Busquets for one more term.

Barcelona sporting director issues update on Sergio Busquets' undecided future

Speaking to DAZN, Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany stated that Sergio Busquets has complete autonomy over his future. He said:

"Busi knows the consideration that has been given to him. He is an institution for the club and for all the squad members. He is set to end his contract soon but it is a circumstance that he will assess. With Xavi's help, he will make the decision after considering his options and we will support him. If he ends up staying, fantastic."

Busquets, 34, has been a regular starter at Camp Nou since his senior-team debut in September 2008. He has scored 18 goals and laid out 42 assists in 707 games across all competitions for his club, lifting eight La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns.

