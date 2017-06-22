Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca

Cuca believes a year playing for Barcelona B would be of benefit to underused 19-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Vitinho.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 14:50 IST

Barcelona have been linked with signing Vitinho from Palmeiras and the Brazilian club's coach Cuca has given his blessing.

Vitinho, 19, came through the ranks at Palmeiras and made two appearances in their Campeonato Brasileiro triumph in 2016.

Reports in Brazil suggest the midfielder could be set to spend the next year on loan at Barcelona, playing for their B team in the Spanish second tier.

With Vitinho having only made two appearances for Palmeiras in 2017, both brief substitute outings in the Campeonato Paulista, Cuca is more than happy for him to make the switch to Europe.

"I've heard something about it. I think it's great for the player and the club," said Cuca after Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Atletico Goianiense.

"Here, we do not have B teams. He does not play here, but he has been training relatively well.

"If he leaves, if he stays, fine. If he does not stay, he will return much more prepared.

"A while back we had a B [team] to play. Tomorrow [Thursday] we have a [reserve] game against Sao Caetano and he is going to play."

Globo Esporte report Palmeiras are seeking a €1.5million fee for Barcelona to take Vitinho on loan until June 2018 and a purchase option of €15m.