Barcelona must not go crazy from the start, warns Suarez

Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez has urged his team-mates to keep their cool as they look to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat against PSG.

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 18:26 IST

Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has warned Barcelona not to "go crazy" from the start in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain as they look to pull off a miraculous comeback.

The Catalans face a mammoth task to book their ticket for the quarter-finals after losing the first leg at the Parc des Princes 4-0, with no side ever managing to overturn such a first-leg defeat in the Champions League.

Suarez refuses to throw in the towel just yet, but the Uruguay international has stressed it is vital they keep their cool throughout the game at Camp Nou.

"The first-leg defeat really hurt us. But the good thing about football is that you get chance to pick yourself up. We have shown some good football and a good attitude, with some good goals. We want to show that on Wednesday as well," Suarez stated at a news conference.

Luis Suárez: "We have the confidence, soul and enthusiasm to achieve a comeback. We will fight right to the end" #FCBlive #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/nSmnL6dSXn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2017

"We are looking forward to the game. It will be a great challenge to turn the tie around. We are aware that the second leg is 90 minutes. We have to be patient. We cannot lose our cool. We obviously have to be ambitious, but we should not go crazy from the first minute.

"We want to make history. The players are aware of what is at stake. We realise it will be difficult, but it will not be impossible. We are convinced we can do it. If any team can score four goals, it is Barcelona. We have to stick to our philosophy, even if we are playing against a great team.

"We will try not to give away any chances, but we know they are dangerous. They also know we can cause them damage. We have to be patient, united and remain positive. We have to give everything to turn things around.

"Reaching the next round would be spectacular and a great boost. It would be something really positive. But we cannot afford to look too far ahead."