Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona name Abidal new sporting director

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez will not have his contract renewed, with Eric Abidal instead taking over in the role.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 20:51 IST
774
Eric Abidal
Eric Abidal in action for Barcelona

Eric Abidal will take over as Barcelona's sporting director for the 2018-19 season, the club have confirmed, replacing Robert Fernandez in the role.

Roberts contract is due to expire at the end of June and will not be renewed, Barcelona said in a statement released on Thursday.

The outgoing sporting director faced criticism over the departure of Neymar last year in a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, while some of his signings during his tenure failed to have the expected impact at Camp Nou.

Abidal played for Barca between 2007 and 2013, though serious illness and a subsequent liver transplant curtailed his involvement towards the end of his spell.

The former France international became a Barcelona ambassador in 2017 and will now take over from Robert.

"Barcelona announces that Robert Fernandez will not extend his contract as the football first team technical secretary which runs out on June 30 of this year," the LaLiga champions said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Robert Fernandez publicly for his commitment and dedication to Barcelona over the years and wishes him success in the future."

Abidal will be presented as the new Barcelona sporting director on July 18, the club added.

Barcelona Football
No chance of signing Messi - Man City sporting director...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who beat cancer 
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Carles Puyol's illustrious career 
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
PSG superstar favours Barcelona over Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
RELATED STORY
Evolution of Messi at FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ranking Lionel Messi's top 5 seasons
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR BOL
0 - 0
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us