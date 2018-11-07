Barcelona News: First January signing almost sealed, Star player robbed and more – 7th November 2018

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

#1 Jordi Alba's house gets robbed

Jordi Alba was busy playing for Barcelona when a group of people broke into his house, reports La Vanguardia. The robbers managed to empty his safe and escape without giving the family members a clue.

The family of the Spaniard was reportedly downstairs when the robbers got into the villa and stole valuable items from his safe. The police are on the lookout now but no clue was left behind by the thieves.

#2 Real Madrid join race for David Luiz

David Luiz has been linked with Barcelona for years now. The Brazilian has left Chelsea, moved to PSG and re-joined Chelsea and all this while, he was linked with a move to Camp Nou.

The latest was last week when reports in Spain claimed that Luiz was Ernesto Valverde's top priority with Samuel Umtiti out injured. However, reports now suggest that there are other clubs interested as well in the defender whose contract expires in the summer.

CalcioMercato have cited reports in Spain and claim that Real Madrid have also shown interest in him. The Brazilian has a tough choice to make as he will have three contract offers on the table: Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid!

#3 Matthijs de Ligt set to be the first 2019 signing?

Take this with a pinch of salt. Actually a little more because the rumour is from Don Balon. The Spanish publication claims that Barcelona are set to make a big move for De Ligt in the January transfer window.

The Dutch defender was first linked with Barcelona in the summer but rumours have been getting stronger and stronger regarding a possible move. The Ajax star and teammate, Frenkie De Jong, are being scouted by Barcelona extensively this season and with Umtiti injured, the reports suggest that they are set to make a move for him in January itself.