Barcelona interested in Premier League manager to replace Luis Enrique confirms agent

Luis Enrique is yet to extend his contract at Barcelona

Is Ronald Koeman set to make an emotional return to Barcelona?

What’s the story?

Former Barcelona player Frank de Boer’s agent, Guido Albers has confirmed that Barcelona are interested in Dutch compatriot Ronald Koeman. The Everton manager has impressed this season and there have been continuous reports of Barcelona looking for a new manager.

When Albers was asked about a possible return for De Boer to Barcelona, he said:

"Frank is a piece of Barcelona history, but I think the club has in mind other technicians. Like Ronald Koeman, now at Everton." (TuttoMercatoWeb)

In case you didn’t know...

Luis Enrique has had a widely successful spell as Barcelona manager ever since he took over the reigns in 2014. However, Enrique has time and again refused to commit to his future, preferring instead to focus on the matter once the season ends.

The Spaniard recently stated, “If I don't continue coaching, it will be down to a lack of energy.”

Although there were reports in August that, Enrique’s contract would be discussed early next year, it now seems the Spaniard is more than willing to see out his contract until the end of the season before discussing a new one.

The heart of the matter

It’s quite evident that Enrique’s situation is confusing and no clear future is in sight at the moment. Enrique has clearly shown that he is not yet ready to commit his future at the moment and this means that the club will have to keep a tab on potential managerial candidates.

Ronald Koeman is a Barcelona legend having played 6 seasons at the Camp Nou. An integral part of Johan Cruyff’s legendary dream team, the Dutchman is still fondly remembered by the Barcelona faithful.

With Koeman performing extremely well at Everton, and Enrique unsure at Barcelona, a move for the Toffees’ manager makes perfect sense.

What’s next?

Luis Enrique’s Barcelona are through to the Copa Del Rey final and are just one point league leaders Real Madrid although Madrid have two games in hand. With a number of crucial matches coming up, signing a new contract is the last thing on Enrique’s mind.

Koeman’s Everton meanwhile have been in stunning form recently and the Dutchman will be hoping that Everton mount a serious challenge to the top 4 positions in the Premier League.

Sportskeeda’s take

Barcelona have always tried to appoint managers who are familiar with their style of play and the appointment of Ronaldo Koeman will definitely match their expectations as he has the ‘Barcelona DNA’ ingrained in him.

While Luis Enrique has done more than a decent job at Barcelona, should he leave at the end of the season, Koeman could prove to be more than a worthy successor.