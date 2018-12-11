Barcelona pull out of plan to play LaLiga game in Miami

Barcelona have withdrawn from a plan to play their LaLiga away match against Girona in Miami.

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain's top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at Hard Rock Stadium in January.

But LaLiga's plan proved highly unpopular, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) both publicly speaking out against it.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in October said he would block any attempt to take a LaLiga game to the United States, although the league's president Javier Tebas has continued to push for the proposal.

Barca, though, said on Monday they are no longer willing to play Girona in Miami because of a lack of support for the idea.

However, the Catalan giants remain open to the possibility when it is backed from all quarters.

"The Barcelona board of directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal," their statement said.

"FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a LaLiga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

