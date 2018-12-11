×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona pull out of plan to play LaLiga game in Miami

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    11 Dec 2018, 02:05 IST
Lionel Messi Barcelona LaLiga 12082018
Lionel Messi and Barcelona in LaLiga

Barcelona have withdrawn from a plan to play their LaLiga away match against Girona in Miami.

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain's top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at Hard Rock Stadium in January.

But LaLiga's plan proved highly unpopular, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) both publicly speaking out against it.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in October said he would block any attempt to take a LaLiga game to the United States, although the league's president Javier Tebas has continued to push for the proposal.

Barca, though, said on Monday they are no longer willing to play Girona in Miami because of a lack of support for the idea.

However, the Catalan giants remain open to the possibility when it is backed from all quarters.

"The Barcelona board of directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal," their statement said. 

"FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a LaLiga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga confirms proposal for Girona to play Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga should be equal - Lopetegui hits out at Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
AFE rejects Miami plan for Girona-Barca
RELATED STORY
Tebas still optimistic over Girona-Barcelona in Miami...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid protests Barcelona's LaLiga game in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Barcelona players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Messi scores two free-kicks in a LaLiga game for first time
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2 - 0 Villarreal: 3 reasons why Barca won |...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas...
RELATED STORY
Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us