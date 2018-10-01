Barcelona's door always open for Guardiola return – Bartomeu

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 192 // 01 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola can return to Barcelona "whenever he wants" according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said he sees the Manchester City coach running the club's famous La Masia training academy.

Bartomeu said he offered Guardiola the opportunity to take charge of La Masia towards the end of his four-year spell as Barcelona head coach.

Guardiola, who guided one of football's all-time great teams through one of the most successful periods in Barcelona's history between 2008 and 2012, opted instead to leave Camp Nou and enjoyed a spell as Bayern Munich boss before joining City.

But Bartomeu insists the door is never closed on a potential return.

"He's a genius and he has the doors of his house open whenever he wants," Bartomeu told The Times.

"The other day I read that he would like to take over La Masia in the future, it seems perfect to me.

"That's what we offered him when he told us he wanted to leave because he was tired because of the pressure.

"His return would be great news."

Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona's B side, before winning three LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Champions League trophies with the first team.