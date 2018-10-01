Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona's door always open for Guardiola return – Bartomeu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
192   //    01 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST
pepguardiola-cropped
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola can return to Barcelona "whenever he wants" according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said he sees the Manchester City coach running the club's famous La Masia training academy.

Bartomeu said he offered Guardiola the opportunity to take charge of La Masia towards the end of his four-year spell as Barcelona head coach.

Guardiola, who guided one of football's all-time great teams through one of the most successful periods in Barcelona's history between 2008 and 2012, opted instead to leave Camp Nou and enjoyed a spell as Bayern Munich boss before joining City.

But Bartomeu insists the door is never closed on a potential return.

"He's a genius and he has the doors of his house open whenever he wants," Bartomeu told The Times.

"The other day I read that he would like to take over La Masia in the future, it seems perfect to me.

"That's what we offered him when he told us he wanted to leave because he was tired because of the pressure.

"His return would be great news."

Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona's B side, before winning three LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Champions League trophies with the first team.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola targets Barca, Bayern dominance with Premier...
RELATED STORY
There are 20 days left – Bartomeu leaves door open to...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
10 of the biggest transfer blunders made by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us