Barcelona's Luis Suarez: Best goal of my career

Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for LaLiga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career.

Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in LaLiga.

While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.

"It's the best goal of my career," Suarez, who has now scored against all 28 teams he has faced in LaLiga, said of the 43rd-minute goal.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.

"[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."

Messi scored a hat-trick and @LuisSuarez9 a ridiculous backheel (0:57) in a memorable @FCBarcelona win! #BarçaRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/CH7mH5lVuj — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 7, 2019

Barca produced an impressive performance at home to Mallorca as they moved ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference after their rivals won earlier in the day.

"This shows the confidence we're gaining as the matches go by," Suarez said. "We've been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today."

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the seventh minute as the former Atletico Madrid star netted his first LaLiga goal since October 18.

With his spectacular back-heel goal in minute 43, @LuisSuarez9 has now scored against ALL 28 teams he has faced in @LaLigaEN!% Uruguaysho! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2019

"He has had to take up a new position in attack, he must find his space," Suarez of Griezmann. "I congratulate him on settling in because it's not easy."