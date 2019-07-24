Barcelona's profits down despite record income

Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona has been a controversial one

Barcelona have confirmed record revenues of €990million during the 2018-19 campaign, though the club's profits fell from 2018.

Ernesto Valverde's side retained their LaLiga title last term, though the season ended in disappointing fashion with a Copa del Rey final loss to Valencia following a disastrous defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Off the pitch Barca - who last year stated an intention to make €1billion in revenues by 2021 - are in a strong position, having far surpassed last season's then-record total of €914m.

However, operating profit stands at €17m, down from last season's €32m, while the club's net profit for 2017-18 was €13m, up from the €4.5million announced for 2018-19.

The club have already made major moves in the transfer market during the close season, with Frenkie de Jong - who was signed in January for an initial €75m - officially joining from Ajax, before Antoine Griezmann moved from Atletico Madrid for €120m.

Griezmann's move has caused controversy, though, with Atleti demanding a further €80m from Barca, while the is deal reportedly under investigation by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Reports of a sensational move for Neymar continue rumble on, with speculation rife Barca will bid to bring the Brazil star back to Camp Nou two years after he left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222m deal.