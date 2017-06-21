Reports: Barcelona said to have agreed terms with Brazilian midfielder

This could be Ernesto Valverde's first signing as Barcelona manager!

What’s the story

According to Fox Sports Brazil, Santos’ superstar attacking midfielder Lucas Lima has agreed to terms with Barcelona and is set to be their first signing of the summer. Additionally, it is said that the transfer comes free at cost with the Brazilian midfielder set to sign his contract, which we keep him at Barca for four years. on the 1st of July but will join the club only in December, post the end of the Brazilian domestic season.

In case you didn’t know

Lucas Lima, 26 years old, might seem a strange punt for Barcelona – but they appear to be getting the services of one of Brazil’s best technicians. When he was signed by Santos, club legend Pepe lavished him with praise – "Lucas is a class apart, In that left foot, there's something of Rivellino or Gérson.". He was named the Campeonato Pernambucano’s best midfielder in 2013 and the Campeonato Paulista’s best player in 2016.

Since being called up to Brazil in late 2015, he’s 14 appearances for A selecao and has scored 2 goals.

Energetic, dynamic, a good dribbler and capable of splitting the eye of the needle with his passing, Lima would definitely not look out of place in Barcelona’s midfield.

The heart of the matter

While we cannot attest to the veracity of the reports which emanate from Benjamin Back on FOX Sports radio, it is a verified fact that Neymar Jr.’s father represents Lima. FOX are reporting that it was on Neymar’s insistence that Barcelona agreed to the punt on Lima, especially since it was coming more or less free of cost. This is what Back had to say (roughly translated from the original Portuguese):

"Lucas Lima dos Santos was right [has agreed terms] with Barcelona. He will sign on July 1, the date that he can sign his pre-contract. He leaves for free, because it is the law [that he can sign] Six months before he can pre-contract. He signs on July 1 and in December, presents himself to Barcelona. It would have been a request from Neymar. Lucas Lima who has his career now managed by Neymar [Sr.]. So the information I have is this. It's 99.99% because on July 1st he signs with Barcelona”

Lima, though, has been struggling with some niggling injuries over the past couple of years and that might be the sole concern for Barcelona in this deal.

Video

For those who want to catch a glimpse of the playmaker in action:

Not too shabby, is he?

Author’s Take

While Santos are keen on keeping hold of their midfield assist-machine and have offered a new deal that’s massive by Brazilian standards – offering £22,000 per week + bonuses over a four-year period – it pales in comparison with what Barcelona can offer. The 26-year old can be forgiven for thinking that the “big European move” that most Brazilian players dream of was well past him and he’d naturally jump at the chance of playing for a club like Barcelona.

For Barcelona, meanwhile, it’s still a no-risk punt as he comes free of cost and would be a great addition to the squad (what with Andres Iniesta’s aging legs and no one apart from Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets having any real quality about them)