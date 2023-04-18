Barcelona SC vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023 

Barcelona SC and Bolivar battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores Group C clash on Wednesday (April 19).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at LDU Quito in the Ecuadorian league on Saturday, thanks to Christian Ortiz's first-half stoppage time strike. Bolivar, meanwhile, squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Always Ready in the Bolivian Division Profesional.

Fernando Saucedo and Ronnie Fernandez scored early goals to give them a comfortable lead inside 20 minutes. Adalid Terrezas halved the deficit from the spot before Dorny Romero levelled matters off the bench.

The Bolivian club will turn their attention back to the Copa Libertadores. They kickstarted their campaign with a 3-1 home win over Palmeiras to move into top spot in Group C. Barcelona, meamwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Cerro Porteno, leaving them third in the group.

Barcelona SC vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Bolivar's six away games this year have produced at least three goals.

Barcelona have won all three home games this year.

Bolivar's six away games in 2023 have had goals in both halves.

Bolivar's last nine games across competitions have produced eight red cards.

Five penalties have been awarded in Barcelona's seven games across competitions this season.

Bolivar have won just one of their last five away games across competitions.

Nine penalties have been awarded in Bolivar's last five away games.

Barcelona SC vs Bolivar Prediction

Bolivar lead the way at the summit of the group, and a win will put them in pole position to qualify for the knockouts. A defeat will leave Barcelona with a mountain to climb, so the Ecuadorian club will be keen to avoid that.

Games involving both sides in recent weeks have been typified by a high number of penalties awarded, while Bolivar's games have seen frequent dismissals. The two sides should cancel each other out in a feisty and high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Bolivar

Barcelona SC vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - 60 booking points

Tip 5 - Penalty to be awarded in the game

Bold Tip - A red card to be shown

