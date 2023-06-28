Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023

A spot in the Copa Sudamericana will be up for grabs on Thursday (June 29) when Barcelona SC and Cerro Porteno square off in the final Group C game of the Copa Libertadores.

Both sides are tied on three points in the bottom half of the standings, so an action-packed contest could ensue at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

Barcelona suffered their fifth defeat in six games last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Universidad Catolica in the Ecuadorian top flight. Segundo Castillo’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where three straight defeats have ended their continental aspirations.

Cerro, meanwhile, have lost four games in Group C, scoring one goal and conceding 11 since beating Barcelona in their group opener in April. The Paraguayan side are rooted to the bottom of the standings, level on three points with Barcelona in the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.

Cerro have won only one of their last eight games across competitions, losing four and drawing thrice, including a 2-2 draw with Tacuary in the Primera Division last time out.

Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from their last three meetings, Barcelona hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Cerro have picked up one win, which came in the reverse fixture in April, winning 2-1 at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium.

Barcelona have lost five of their last six games across competitions, with a 2-1 win over Guayaquil City on June 11 being the exception.

Facundo Sava’s side are without a win in four away games across competitions, losing and drawing twice apiece since 2-1 league win over Resistencia FC in May.

Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Barcelona and Cerro have endured forgettable campaigns but will look to secure their spot in the Sudamericana. Castillo’s side have home advantage, so they should pick up a narrow win.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Cerro

Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Barcelona’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Barcelona's five games.)

