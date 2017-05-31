Reports: Barcelona set to make €51 million bid for Chelsea superstar

Barcelona are keen to prise away one of Chelsea's best players as they set about rebuilding the squad.

Antonio Conte, for one, will be distressed if the Chelsea board agree to the sale

What’s the story?

With Arsene Wenger having signed a contract extension at Arsenal, Barcelona have already made contingency plans in case Hector Bellerin decides to stay put at the Emirates because of his manager. Keeping this in mind, Barcelona have shifted focus to Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and according to Spanish daily Sport and the Catalan’s technical secretary, Robert Fernandez has already started negotiations as a prelude to making a bid for the €51 million-rated Spaniard.

In case you didn’t know...

Cesar Azpilicueta, a Basque, like new Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is 27 years old and is one of the players in the Premier League to have played every minute of every game in the long arduous English season – all 3,240 of them! His defensive adaptability has been key to Antonio Conte’s revised three-at-the back formation – the Spaniard is famously at home at centre-back, right-back or even left-back where he was used almost exclusively by Jose Mourinho during Chelsea’s 2013-14 title winning campaign.

The heart of the matter

Even though Azpilicueta doesn’t share Bellerin’s La Masia routes, Valverde is a known admirer of Azpilicueta having kept track of his progress from the latter’s youth days at Osasuna and had in fact even tried to sign him up for Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona are in dire need of a right-back and with the management’s baffling distrust of Aleix Vidal looking all set to continue, Azpilicueta will come as a welcome relief to the Catalans – if he wishes to move, and if Chelsea agree, of course.

Video

Oh, and he knows a thing or two about defending a certain Senor Cristiano Ronaldo -

Author’s take

Cesar Azpilicueta would be the perfect signing for Barcelona at the moment – despite being five years senior to Bellerin, and not having that all-important Catalan base, he is easily the better defender of the two and his adaptability could be crucial to Barcelona when the going gets really tough. That they need a right-back is out of the question, but the million dollar query is whether Chelsea will be willing to sell their prized asset.

They are under no financial duress and certainly don’t need the funds while Antonio Conte seems to be in love with the Basque’s brilliant footballing abilities (as evidenced by that 3,240 minutes) – it will be up to Barcelona to dangle a juicy enough carrot in-front of the Londoners to convince them to part ways with a player who appears just as comfortable with the club as they are with him.