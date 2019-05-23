×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona snap up Dutch teen star Reis from Groningen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
214   //    23 May 2019, 17:18 IST
LudovitReis - cropped
New Barcelona signing Ludovit Reis

Barcelona have signed teenage Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis for €3.25million.

Reis was reported to be close to joining Barca by his agent earlier this month and Groningen announced on Thursday that the 18-year-old has agreed a contract running until 2022, with the option of two further years.

The multi-season deal contains a €100m release clause.

Reis first came to prominence in October 2017, when his goal at Sparta Rotterdam made him the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands Under-19 international turns 19 next month and, having played 50 senior games for Groningen, he is expected to start life in Catalonia as part of the Barca B squad.

"It's a dream come true for me, I'm very happy." Reis told Barca TV. "I still do not believe it, I dreamed every night of this moment when I played football with my friends.

"I want to learn so much from the rest of the players, who are the best in the world."

He explained that one of those players in particular serves as an inspiration.

Advertisement

"My position is a defensive midfielder, but I can play also offensive a little bit. I can play the two positions," Reis added.

"My goal is to play with the first team and learn from Sergio Busquets, [and] so many players here."

Barcelona have completed three signings for next season, with Atletico Mineiro's Emerson and Ajax's Frenkie de Jong – a Dutch midfielder arriving at considerably greater expense – having already agreed terms.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer news: Dutch starlet snapped up from Groningen according to reports
RELATED STORY
Groningen teenager Reis to join Barcelona – agent
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Real Madrid join the race for €80M-rated Barcelona target, Chelsea to battle for superstar, and more - April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana chasing 'The New Busquets'
RELATED STORY
Ranking Ajax's top 10 record transfer departures 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star Luis Suarez responds to Real Madrid's Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax
RELATED STORY
'I wouldn't have a problem trying to knock Barca out'- Barcelona-bound star makes a bold claim
RELATED STORY
3 new signings that would make Barcelona unstoppable next season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Star Defender deal may collapse due to increased demands from the agent 
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
25 May AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
25 May ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
25 May CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
25 May DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
25 May OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
25 May NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
25 May NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
25 May NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
25 May REI PSG 12:35 AM Reims vs PSG
Serie A TIM 2018-19
25 May FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us