×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Barcelona star Fati becomes Champions League's youngest goalscorer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Dec 2019, 04:00 IST
Ansu Fati
Barcelona celebrate Ansu Fati's latest record

Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

The Barcelona forward hit a late winner against Inter on Tuesday as the Serie A side were knocked out of the tournament.

Fati, aged 17 years and 40 days, beat Samir Handanovic with a precise drive to grab yet another record.

He was already the youngest LaLiga goalscorer for Barca and the club's youngest player to feature in the Champions League.

Earlier this month, Barca rewarded Fati with a new contract that runs until June 2022, increasing his release clause from €100million to €170m.

When Fati signs full-time professional terms the release clause will rise again, standing at a whopping €400m.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us