Barcelona: Strongest Playing XI for the 2018/19 LaLiga Season

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona are one of the most widely supported teams in the world and this club has one of the biggest fan bases as well. They have won a total of 5 Champions League titles, 25 La Liga titles, 3 FIFA Club World Cup's and 30 Spanish Cups in their journey so far and which makes them the most successful among any other Spanish Club.

Let's have a look at the Strongest Playing XI for this 2018/19 La Liga season:

Strongest Playing XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (C).

Team Squad: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (C), Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Jasper Cillessen, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Munir El Haddadi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen, Carles Alena and Sergi Samper.

GOAL-KEEPER

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two

He is a German footballer who joined Barcelona in 2014 and made his debut in 2012 for his national side. He also won 3 trophies with Barcelona in his first season.

He was also the part of his national side when Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016. He signed a five -year contract with Barcelona until 2019 and in 2017 he again signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2022.

DEFENCE

Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

There should not be any concerns regarding the defence, it looks unbeatable with the two World Cup winners and a one time Euro Cup winner. Both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti were the part of their national side Spain (2010) and France (2018) respectively.

Pique who also won the 2012 Euro Cup title for Spain along with Jordi Alba is the most experienced among the defenders in the club.

