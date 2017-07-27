Barcelona superstar Neymar reportedly agrees long-term deal with PSG

Neymar has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Parc des Princes outfit.

What’s the story?

Neymar is reportedly on his way out of Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Neymar has been in red-hot form in the pre-season games against Juventus and Manchester United so far, having scored 3 goals in just around 90 minutes of football. The Brazilian sensation fired his side to a 2-goal lead against the Serie A giants, while also scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier in the day.

According to French outlet Le Parisien (via Metro), the 25-year-old has agreed terms on a 5-year-deal to take him to Parc des Princes. However, another French publication, L'Equipe are claiming that PSG are now not willing to activate the Brazilian's enormous release clause but are willing to negotiate a fee for the forward.

PSG not ready to pay Neymar's buyout clause (via Metro)

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier in the window, Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for PSG superstar Marco Verratti but it looks like the Catalan outfit have failed in their bid to sign the Italian midfielder. However, that is not all, the tides have turned in favour of the French giants, who not only have managed to keep hold of their prized asset but are also going after one of not only Barcelona's but football's best players.

The Parc des Princes outfit were reportedly willing to activate the €222m buyout clause in Neymar's contract to bring him to France, if he agreed personal terms with the club. But according to the latest reports, the French outfit are no longer willing to pay that amount outright and are considering different options.

The heart of the matter

The reports suggest that the Brazilian has agreed a lucrative 5-year-deal with the French outfit, which will make him the highest earning footballer in the world.

However, with PSG now unwilling to activate his release clause, it has become difficult for the French club to sign the 25-year-old, given that Barcelona will now have no obligation to sell. It is therefore expected that the Parc des Princes outfit will use Barcelona's interest in Marco Verratti to broker a move for Neymar, which would also include the Italian going the other way.

Author's Take

A move away from Barcelona at this juncture in Neymar's career does not make much sense, unless he is disillusioned and really cares only about winning the Ballon d'Or, which is still not guaranteed even if he completes a move to Ligue 1.

It will be interesting to watch how this story develops but what once seemed inconceivable, now looks very much possible. After all, this transfer window has been the most bizarre of recent times and it still has a long way to go.