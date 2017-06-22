Barcelona superstar passed medical at Real Madrid before signing for the Catalans

There would have been no MSN if Florentino Perez and Real Madrid had got their way with the Barcelona superstar!

What’s the Story

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed just how close he came to signing Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr. for Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

“Neymar passed a medical with Madrid. We tried for him to come, but we saw at one point that it was not possible and we withdrew [from the deal]” Perez told Onda Cero.

Just imagine, Neymar was one step away from lining up next to Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Lionel Messi!

In case you didn’t know

Neymar was the most wanted footballer in the world in the early 2010s – after debuting for Santos’ senior team in 2009, aged just 17, he stayed at his boyhood club (where he’d spent 6 years in the youth setup). He scored 136 goals for the legendary Brazilian club where he was a cult hero due to his inimitable flamboyance and undisputed skill.

The boy could play, eh?

The heart of the matter

Florentino Perez’s revelation proves just how competitive the bidding for Neymar was – in 2013, Real Madrid and Barcelona were joined by Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG in the chase for his signature and the whole thing was reportedly swung purely on Neymar Jr.’s desire to play for Barcelona. Since, he has, of course, become part of the world’s most famous attacking trident – the MSN, Messi-Suarez-Neymar.

It was the inability of Real Madrid to close the deal that forced them to go and break the world record to bring in then Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale. The Welshman was signed during the closing hours of the 2013 summer window and Perez is now using it as an example to soothe the nerves of Madridistas across the world.

“I like the market all the way until August 31. There’s a long way to go” he said

Bale, of course, has been undermined with a serious of injuries- as he missed a combined three months of action – and cost him a starting place in the Champions League final! But Perez is still happy with what has now been revealed to be his replacement for Neymar Jr.

Bale’s tendons went” he said. “He had bad luck this season, but he has given us much satisfaction.”

Author’s Take

Well, well, well. It would have definitely made for an intriguing proposition to see Neymar’s flamboyance alongside the utter ruthlessness of Ronaldo and how the two would have adapted to each to other (make no mistake, they are smart footballers and would have adjusted their playing styles to ensure maximum efficiency). We may even have seen Cristiano Ronaldo become an out-and-out striker since Neymar prefers inhabiting the left wing position!