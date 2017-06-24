Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions

As a dramatic transfer saga continues, Marco Verratti has told PSG what they have to do in order to keep him from Barcelona.

Marco Verratti has told Paris Saint-Germain he is willing to stay at the club and resist a move to Barcelona, but only if they sign "champions" in the transfer market.

Barca are heavily pursuing the Italy international, who had been keen to leave the French capital after a disappointing season where his side failed to win Ligue 1 for the first time in five years and suffered a humiliating Champions League last-16 collapse at Camp Nou.

But Verratti held a meeting to discuss the transfer saga with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique on Thursday, where he was reportedly promised a lucrative new contract and a spending spree of €220million.

And now he is prepared to give PSG a chance to bring in top names and prove there is still a path to Champions League glory with PSG, but will not sign a new deal until they follow up their words with star signings.

"I do not have to go at all costs, but I want to see if they really buy champions this time," Verratti said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If they do, I will be happy to stay. But every year they say they will make a big team and then we have seen the results.

"The promises from PSG alone are not enough, but if this time Henrique keeps to what he says, then I will be happy to stay, nobody forces me to leave."

After the interview's publication on Saturday, Verratti responded on Instagram stories, posting an image of the newspaper to which he added multiple question marks and the phrase 'SOS'.

The journalist who conducted the interview, Alessandro Grandesso, hit back by saying, "I confirm everything."

Despite Barca's interest, PSG have been determined to keep the 24-year-old, who signed from Pescara back in 2012.

Verratti's team-mate Marquinhos urged Verratti to stay on Friday, insisting the club's project had not been lost despite a difficult 2016-17 campaign.

PSG's former director of football Patrick Kluivert claimed this week Verratti - who still has four years left on his current contract - wanted to leave PSG, but believes his market value is over €100m.