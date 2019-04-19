Barcelona Transfer News: €70 million superstar wants Barcelona amid interest, Blaugrana eye Premier League striker as Luis Suarez's replacement and more- 19 April 2019

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. The summer transfer window is still more than a month away but the Blaugrana hierarchy are continuously striving to bring new reinforcements.

Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Matthijs de Ligt, Samuel Umtiti and Richarlison. Here are the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

De Ligt wants Barcelona

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are desperately trying to secure a move for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. It is an open secret that the Catalan giants have been after the talented centre-back for a while.

European giants like Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and even Real Madrid are all keen and plotting a move for the Dutch prodigy, which only makes the deal more complicated for Barcelona.

It is well known that de Ligt won't feature for Ajax next season, just like his teammate Frenkie de Jong, who was signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window. Marc Overmars has already admitted that Barcelona are favourites to land the defender.

According to the report, de Ligt himself wants to play for the Catalan side next summer but his intentions won't be the only factor determining the deal. The 19-year-old would cost around €70 million, plus add ons, which is almost similar to the transfer of his teammate De Jong.

The commission of de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola and his decision will be an important factor in this deal.

De Ligt has came up from the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, which is known for nurturing great players. The Dutch prodigy garnered wide attention due to his majestic displays for Ajax and Netherlands this campaign, and like Barca, Ajax are still in contention for a treble.

"I'm not sure where he'll go, he has various options, it will probably be a big club. One of my favourites is Barcelona, I wouldn't mind seeing him there!",

said former Ajax captain Siem de Jong regarding the rumours surrounding de Ligt.

As of now, things are at a standstill because Ajax are on course in the Champions League, Dutch league and domestic cup.

