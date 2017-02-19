Barcelona transfer round-up: Triple figure bid for Messi, Wenger and Klopp links and more

All the transfer rumours and news in and around the Nou Camp.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 19 Feb 2017, 21:19 IST

Messi on his way out?

Guardiola to dash Barcelona’s dreams

Manchester City are increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar is tipped to quit the Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign. According to the Daily Mirror, City manager Pep Guardiola has convinced his board to submit a £100 million bid for his former star.

Messi has constantly rebuffed contract talks and is increasingly looking forward to a new challenge and sees the Premier League as his ideal destination. Messi is yet to even begin contract talks despite only 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Needless to say, the Barcelona hierarchy are growing wary of Guardiola’s attempts to sign the Argentine as the duo share a great relationship and if any manager can tempt Messi out of the Camp Nou, it has to be Pep.

Wenger and Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Luis Enrique’s future at the club has come under the scanner after their humiliating 4-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League. Following the defeat, Barcelona’s only chance of winning a major trophy will be the La Liga, where they trail Real Madrid by four points.

The Barcelona bosses are concerned with the position their club is in and will look to make wholesale changes next season. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger are two names linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona fail with Ander Capa bid

Capa(R) is one of the best right backs in the Spanish League

Barcelona have reportedly failed with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa. According to AS, the Spanish champions launched a £1.7m move for Capa last week, but Eibar rejected the offer claiming that they would not sell the player for anything less than his £8.5m release clause.

Barcelona are struggling with their right-back position after Aleix Vidal was ruled out for rest of the season with a dislocated ankle. The Catalan side have also been linked with an emergency move for Jose Bosingwa, who is currently without a club.

Bernardeschi a premier summer target

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi has been added to Barcelona’s summer transfer target list as the Catalans plan on bringing 2-3 new players next season. Arda Turan, Rafinha and Ivan Rakitic are being linked with moves away from the club and the reigning Spanish champions need to bring in able reinforcements.

Bernardeschi was linked with Barcelona last summer as well, however, with Juventus dropping their interest in the player the Spanish side will be the only team fighting to sign the creative playmaker. The Italian international signed for Crotone for a mere €1.2m back in 2014, and is currently valued at €24million.